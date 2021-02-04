Mammoth Spring State Park Visitor Center donated items to Dr. Dianna Fraley’s Arkansas History class to aid students in their study of Arkansas history and culture.
The state park donated Arkansas maps, stickers, guide books and lapel pins to all the students in the Arkansas History class on the Paragould campus, which fits with Arkansas State Parks’ mission of enhancing “the quality of life through exceptional outdoor experiences, connections to Arkansas heritage, and sound resource management.”
“Arkansas History is required by the state for all education majors, but it also happens to be a fun course to take,” said Fraley. “So many students are amazed at the incredible history in their ‘own backyards.’ By exploring Arkansas History from the Paleo Indians to the present, students receive a unique perspective of the role Arkansas has played in the development of the United States.”
For more information about enrolling in history classes at BRTC, contact Ronald Patterson, academic advisor, at 870-239-0969, ext. 5012 or ronald.patterson@blackrivertech.edu or visit www.blackrivertech.org/admission-registration-enrollment.
