Rachel Coursey of West Plains was one of 39 students named to the Harding University College of Pharmacy dean's list for fall 2020.
Dean's list standing is reserved for full-time students with a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
For more information, visit harding.edu.
