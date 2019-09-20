Cooperation and new strategic plans were among the topics discussed during Thursday afternoon’s State of the University update given at Melton Hall on the campus of University of Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).
MSU System President Clif Smart and MSU-WP Chancellor Dr. Shirley Lawler addressed over 100 people, mostly students and staff. Both stressed the need for further cooperation between West Plains’ campus and the main campus in Springfield.
In addition to working more closely with Springfield, Lawler discussed opportunities expected to open up with an expanded nursing program and the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant.
The nursing program at MSU-WP will be expanded as part of an increased working relationship with Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) in West Plains. OMC President and CEO Tom Keller has pledged $100,000 a year to the nursing program for the next three years. It is hoped the number nursing graduates will more than double in the coming years.
The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant was heavily promoted by Smart and Lawler at the address. Fast Track, introduced Aug. 23 by Gov. Mike Parson at MSU-WP, is a financial aid program designed to get those 25 and older and/or who have been out of school for more than two years into a program. The financial aid program is intended to address workforce needs. Participating students will be able to pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high-need.
It is hoped that these programs will help improve student retention rates, which according to Lawler, were 55.7% for the 2018-2019 school year.
Lawler also talked about the new West Plains Police Substation which opened in June. The substation is located in part of Drago Hall on West Main St. and is the manifestation of an agreement between the university and police department to provide more law enforcement presence on campus. The university provides, at no cost to the city, a single-room office space, furniture, telephone and internet.
The recently-completed 850-seat amphitheater situated just west of the Smith-London Centennial Bell Tower between Missouri and Pennsylvania avenues was also featured. The amphitheater will be the site of a Fall Festival at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, hosted by the university. The public is invited to attend.
For MSU as a whole, Smart laid out a new strategy to attract more foreign and nontraditional students to attend the university or seek employment with the system. According to him, foreign enrollment has been down, but the university has seen growth with its strategy of building partnerships in other countries, such as China.
However, enrollment has been down compared to previous years for the Missouri State University system. Smart cited a number of factors including lower high school graduation rate, stronger economy and lower foreign enrollment for reduced enrollment, but said he is confident that continuing the new focuses and strategies will work.
