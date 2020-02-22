On Feb. 4, Peggy Miller was the hostess for a regular meeting of the Willow Springs Tuesday Study club at the Willow Springs Senior Center. Following the business meeting, Pauline Cape gave a very interesting presentation on Sister Maria Innocentia Hummel.
Maria was born in Massing in Bavaria, Germany, as Berta Hummel, one of six children of Adolph and Victoria Hummel, on May 21, 1909. As a child, Berta showed creative talent and developed a reputation in the village as the local artist. Her father encouraged her artistic talents, and at age 12, enrolled her in a boarding school of the sisters of Loreto, a short distance from her home. She graduated in 1927. After graduation, she enrolled in the prestigious Academy of Applied Arts in Munich.
Berta was a devout Catholic and instead of the standard student housing, she chose to live in a Catholic residence run by religious sisters. While living there, she made friends with two members of the religious order of the Franciscan Sisters of Siessen. The religious order focuses on teaching, and Berta graduated in 1931 with top honors.
Berta chose to follow a religious calling that she had felt for some time and applied to enter that order, and was admitted in April 1931 as a postulant. On Aug. 22, she was admitted as a novice and received the religious habit of the order and the religious name of Sister Maria Innocentia.
After completing her novitiate year, Sister Maria was assigned to teach art in a nearby school run by the convent. In her spare time, she painted pictures of children. The sisters were impressed with her art and sent copies to a publishing house in Stuttgart which specialized in religious art. Sister Maria reluctantly agreed.
The company decided to release copies of her work in postcard form, which were popular in the early 20th century. It was at this time that Sister Maria’s and Franz Goebel’s paths crossed. Franz had inherited a family porcelain company and was looking for a new line of artwork. He happened to see some of Sister Maria’s postcards in a shop in Munich. His reaction to the art cards of Sister Maria was one of instant enthusiasm. The sketches of innocent children were exactly what Franz was looking for.
Franz’ mind started working on the concept of what has come to be known as the M.I. Hummel figurines. After having his two top modelers find ways to make the two-dimensional artwork transform into three-dimensional figurines, he was so confident of his idea, he went ahead and wrote to Sister Maria in December 1934. Sister Maria wrote back, giving her permission, but only if they would be under her name and her control of the quality of the manufacturing of the figurines.
The figurines were first displayed in 1935 at the Leipzig Trade Fair, a major international trade show. A decade later, the figurines would gain popularity in the United States when returning soldiers brought them home after the war.
When World War II broke out, the sisters were not spared persecution. In 1940, the Nazi government closed all religious schools. It seized Siessen Convent, forcing most of the sisters to leave. Forty were allowed to remain, but were confined to one small section of the convent.
Sister Maria returned home, but within three months, she returned to the convent. She had a small cell that served as both sleeping and a studio. The Nazis took half of the money generated by her work. The remaining funds were the main source of income of the sisters there. Mother Superior later wrote of that period, “What we suffered was indescribable.”
The conflict caused by these circumstances affected Sister Maria’s constitution. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 1944. She spent time in a sanatorium. She returned to her beloved Siessen just before the region was liberated by the Free French Forces.
Sister Maria did not recover, and died Nov. 6, 1946, aged 37. She was buried in the convent cemetery.
There is a Berta Hummel museum in the family home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.