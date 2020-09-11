Below are several upcoming events at Missouri State University-West Plains, many of which are open to the community. Feel free to clip this calendar and keep it for your reference to make sure you don’t miss any events that might interest you. Also listed are several important dates on the university’s calendar that area residents might want to keep in mind.
Sept. 14-16 – Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Orientation in Cabool, 9 a.m. to noon each day, First United Methodist Church, 501 Paul St. in Cabool. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 14-16 – AEL Orientation in Houston, 1 to 4 p.m. each day, First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorne St. in Houston. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 14-16 – AEL Orientation in Greenville, 5 to 8 p.m. each day, Greenville High School, 178 Walnut St. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 14-17 – AEL Orientation in West Plains, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day, 308 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Plains. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 14-17 – AEL Orientation via remote learning, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on your own computer. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 15 – Joe and Nick’s Virtual VCR Party, 7 to 8 p.m., West Plains Civic Center theater or via Zoom on your own computer or device. Admission free. For more information or to obtain login information, contact the University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department at 417-255-7966.
Sept. 21-24 – AEL Orientation in West Plains, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, 308 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Plains. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Sept. 21-24 – AEL Orientation via remote learning, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on your own computer. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Oct. 6 – Comedian and magician Farrell Dillon, 7 to 8 p.m., Missouri State University-West Plains amphitheater. Admission free. For more information, call the U/CP office at 417-255-7966.
Oct. 6-8 – AEL Orientation at Salem, 9 a.m. to noon, Old City Hall, 202 N. Washington St., Salem, Missouri. For more information or to register, call 417-255-7744, email WPAEL@MissouriState.edu or visit Blogs.wp.MissouriState.edu/AEL.
Oct. 7 – 2020 fall mid-semester.
Oct. 8-9 – 2020 fall semester break. Classes will not meet; offices OPEN.
Oct. 9 – 25th Annual Herb Lunday Grizzly Golf Classic at the West Plains Country Club. For more information or to register a team, call the development office at 417-255-7240 or email WPDevelopment@MissouriState.edu.
