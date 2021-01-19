Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester, recognize three local students.
Garrit Hicks, of West Plains, was named to the president’s list, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
On the vice president for academic affairs’ list, featuring students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99, are Sarah Gill and Emily McKinzie, both of West Plains.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.
