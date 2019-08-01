The Alton Public School Foundation will host a hot dog supper starting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Alton Elementary Multipurpose Building. A hot dog, chips and a drink will be available for individual purchase for $2. Spring Dipper Ice Cream will also be available for purchase.
Orientations will be held for Alton High School freshmen and seniors at 6 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, Aug. 8 in the high school library. A seventh grade orientation till be held at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 13 in the same location.
A Kindergarten Meet and Greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the elementary school.
An open house for all district students from preK to 12th grade will be held following the hot dog supper, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Classes start Aug. 15 for all students.
