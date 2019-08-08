The Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2019 semester.
Those students are Michael Sparnicht, freshman engineering student, Ava; Nathan Scott, sophomore business and management systems student, Caulfield; Chandra Hubbs, junior engineering management student, Houston; Alec Decker, senior civil engineering student, Lindsay McNamee, junior English student and Taylor McNamee, senior psychology student, all of Licking;
Bartholomew Smith, freshman engineering student, Mtn. View; Marisa Tomkins, senior multidisciplinary studies student, Pomona; Baylee Hutchinson, senior environmental engineering student, and Rachael Sexton, senior chemical engineering student, both of Pottersville;
Aubrey Howell, junior engineering management student, Summersville; David Dunbar, junior biological sciences student, West Plains; Cory Chafin, junior applied mathematics student, and Cliff Rickard, senior civil engineering student, both of Willow Springs; and Austin Padgett, junior mechanical engineering student, Winona.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri S&T is a research university of more than 8,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Missouri S&T offers 99 degree programs in 40 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities and the liberal arts. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
