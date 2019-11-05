In compliance with the Arkansas Department of Higher Education (ADHE), Black River Technical College (BRTC) recently completed a program review for its Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in General Technology degree.
Joseph Spray, a welder for Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway and a former U.S. Army Reserves medic from 2003 to 2015, was the external on-site reviewer for the degree. He inspected the different general technology programs, interviewed instructors, and counseled administration. He also toured the campus and observed several classes.
Michael Orf from Missouri State University-West Plains served as the off-site evaluation report reader reviewer.
Academic program reviews are required every seven to 10 years to help colleges identify changes and improvements to a program. Two external evaluators are required for program reviews. One evaluator serves as an off-site evaluation reader while the other is an on-site reviewer, like Spray.
Recommendations made by external reviewers are taken seriously by the college and reported to ADHE, said college officials.
