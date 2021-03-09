Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) will recognize graduates from the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 academic years at modified traditional ceremonies May 15 at the West Plains Civic Center.
The May 2020 traditional commencement ceremony was moved to a virtual ceremony in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To give these students the opportunity to experience this rite of passage, university officials are inviting them to participate in this year’s in-person event, as well.
“Very few events are as memorable and symbolically significant as a graduation ceremony,” said interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster. “Last year during the height of the pandemic, we had to recognize our graduates and their achievements virtually instead of during a traditional commencement ceremony, so we are looking forward to celebrating in person with this year’s graduates and those from last year who can join us.”
University officials are currently reaching out to all the graduates to see how many plan to participate at commencement. The number participating will determine the number of ceremonies that will be held May 15.
To accommodate the continuing impact of the pandemic and to protect all involved, university officials will reduce the capacity of visitors allowed for each ceremony, and social distancing and masking protocols will be in place.
Ceremony times and procedures will be announced in late April, they added.
For more information, contact the MSU-WP academic affairs office at 255-7272 or WPAcademics@MissouriState.edu.
