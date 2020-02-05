At a luncheon held recently by the Missouri Music Educators Association, Willow Springs musician and string teacher Danyal Sallee, received the Artist Teacher Award from the Missouri chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
Founded in 1946, the American String Teachers Association exists to support string and orchestra teachers and players. The organization provides teaching resources, a career center, professional education, insurance programs, local and national events, and access to a vibrant and sharing strings community. ASTA currently has 7500 members.
Since 1992, MoASTA has recognized a performing musician who has taught in addition to their career as a performer and has made a significant contribution to the education of string students in the state of Missouri.
The recognition was presented to Sallee, who also teaches in Ava, Jan. 23 at Tan-Tara-A Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. She has about 50 students ranging in age from 4 to 70. She is also the director of the Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra formed in 2013 and sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. This is a 30-plus member youth orchestra that performs two concerts annually at the Star Theater in Willow Springs.
She is also the primary teacher of the Ozark String Project located in Ava.
Salle has performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 2015 and also performs with the Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra and the Arkansas Philharmonic.
“The southern Missouri rural area is fortunate to have Mrs. Sallee and her teaching programs available to students living in this area,” said a spokeswoman for the Willow Springs Arts Council. “It is outstanding for her to be recognized at this level.”
