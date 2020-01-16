When the Richards School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Principal Tammy Raderstorf will give a presentation on vaping.
The presentation is one of a handful of items on the agenda for the regular monthly meeting, which will be held in the school’s boardroom.
The meeting will open with a call to order by President Ricky Vonallmen, followed by approval of the consent agenda, which includes adoption of the meeting’s agenda, approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and payment of bills.
Administrative reports will be given by Superintendent Dr. Melonie Bunn, Executive Administrator Jerry Premer and Raderstorf; Raderstrof will also give a report on the school’s special eduation program.
Premer is expected to announce the annual school bus inspection date and present the 2020-2021 school calendar for the board’s consideration. Vonallmen will pose a question to the board regarding input for the the Missouri School Board Association, and then Raderstorf will give her vaping presentation.
Before adjourning, the board will move into closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters, then return to open session.
In addition to Vonallmen, the Richards School board is made up of Vice President Mike Newberry, Treasurer Matt Barnes, Secretary Dr. Brian Morrison and directors Jacob Deckard, Gerald Smith and Ray Murphy.
The board typically meets on the third Tuesday of each month.
