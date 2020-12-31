Eight area students have been named to the dean’s list at State Technical College in Linn, and two have made the college’s honor roll list.
To earn placement on the dean’s list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Those recognized on that list for the fall semester are Norma Baker, Birch Tree; Spencer Christen and Dallas Palmer, Cabool; Mark Pounds and Cassidy Robertson, Houston; Kendall Vandevort, Mtn. View; Adam Giovanelli, Plato; and ShaeLynn Dixon, Winona.
Area students making the honor roll list are Blake King, Ava, and Noah McIntire, Eminence.
