Parents with students in the West Plains R-7 School District have been provided a link through the district's home website to register for online classes.
Families opting for in-class instruction do not need to complete the registration, which will be open through Friday.
The final decision on the online format will depend on the number of students registered and completion of the form will lead to further consultation with building faculty, district officials said. The online option will be a one-semester commitment, though officials note signing up this week does not constitute the commitment.
Online classes will be fully aligned with the Missouri Learning Standards, and students will receive grades based on their success in completing the online coursework. The amount of school work will be comparable to that of a seated class on a regular school day, according to West Plains R-7 Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson. The student information section must be completed for each student to be enrolled in online classes. To complete the online learning registration form, click here.
A "next" button is located at the bottom of the letter explaining the online option, directing parents to the online registration form.
To navigate to the form from the district's home page, scroll down to and click on "Return To Learn Online Learning Information," then click on the red "click here" text to reach the form for online learning sign-ups.
