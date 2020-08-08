Knowing what an animal eats can provide interesting insights into how it lives.
Wildlife enthusiasts wanting to learn more about animal appetites can get join the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Feeding Frenzy” from 1-1:30 p.m. Thurs. The session is put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center and is open to all ages.
Register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173928.
Program participants will see the reptiles, amphibians and fish that are housed at the nature center get fed by Cape Nature Center volunteers. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of crickets, worms, minnows, and the program is free, registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
