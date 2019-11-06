Ninety youth participated in the 14th annual Tri-County Chess Championship recently held at Glenwood, competing in three age divisions.
The Elementary Division, kindergarten through fourth grade, had 13 players. There were 27 players each in the fifth and sixth grade Middle School Division and the seventh and eighth grade Junior High Division, and 23 players in the High School Division.
Elementary Division winners were Dylan Wade, Junction Hill, first place; Griffyn Kempf, Mtn. Grove, second place; Otto Schuette, Willow Springs, third place; Logan Earl, Glenwood, fourth place; Tate McWilliams, Howell Valley, fifth place; and Xavian Richardson, Glenwood, sixth place.
The top team was Willow Springs Elementary, with Glenwood School in second place.
Middle School Division winners were Abigail Wills, Willow Springs, undefeated for first place; a tie between Isaac Miller, Willow Springs, and Colton Forester, Glenwood, for second place; Jacob Laub, Gainesville, third place; Shane Curtis, Howell Valley, fourth place; and Zeke Cunningham, Howell Valley, fifth place.
Willow Springs’ team again took the first place position, with Howell Valley in second place and Glenwood in third place.
Junior High Division winners were Morgan Lee, Glenwood, undefeated for first place; Vaughn Popp, West Plains Middle School, second place; Toby Keith, Glenwood, third place; Zahren Whited, Howell Valley, fourth place; and a three-way tie for fifth place between Camdyn Kempf, Mtn., Grove, Zach Redfield, West Plains Middle School, and Kyler Curran, Glenwood.
Glenwood’s team took first place in the division with West Plains Middle School claiming second and Howell Valley, third place.
High School Division winners were Faith Collins, home school, undefeated for first place; Garrett Blum, Thayer, second place; Andrew Turnbull, West Plains, third place; Drake Marshall, Willow Springs, fourth place; and another three-way tie for fifth place between Nick Shipley and Faith Schilmoeller, both of West Plains, and Rogan Traver, Willow Springs.
West Plains High School took first place, followed in second place by Willow Springs and in third by Gainesville.
