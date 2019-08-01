From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Junction Hill School will kick off the 2019-2020 school year with its fourth annual Backpack to School Program in the school gym. All Junction Hill students in preK through eighth grade are invited to attend.
Orientation for fifth graders and new students in grades six through eight will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the school gym. An open house for all students will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the following day, Aug. 13. Bus drivers will be in attendance to visit with parents and students about approximate bus schedules and times.
Aug. 15 is the first day of school. Classes begin at 8:05 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. Bus routes will begin running their same routes and approximate times, but parents should be prepared for pickup times to adjust through the first week of school, said Superintendent John Dern.
The school will continue serving a free breakfast to all students; student lunch price remains the same at $1.80.
