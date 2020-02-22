Ozarka College will host a continuing education course on its Ash Flat, Ark., campus called “Herbal Infused Vinegars and Oils.” The course will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 4.
The class will be taught by Robin Moore, certified community herbalist. In this class students will learn how to use vinegars and oils to create healing food, healthy hair rinses and natural cleaners.
The cost is $20 for participants younger than 60 years of age, and $16 for participants 60 years and older. The fee includes handouts. Seating is limited and preregistration is required.
For more information or to register, email schedulingaf@ozarka.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.