In an abundance of caution and to stay within the Governor Asa Hutchinson's health guidance, Ozarka College officials have decided they must cancel the college's 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony.
Commencement is typically scheduled for early May and was recently rescheduled for June with hopes of a shorter recovery to the now-monthslong COVID-19 pandemic. The decision follows the state guidelines concerning COVID-19 and social gatherings.
“Until there is greater understanding for the impact of COVID-19 and phased reopenings, we are taking every precaution and unfortunately it necessary to cancel commencement,” said Dr. Richard Dawe, college president. “The college is committed to the health and safety of our students and families, Ozarka employees and our friends in the community.”
The college will still recognize degree and certificate completers in other ways. Ozarka will honor 2020 graduates through local newspapers, social media and on the college website. “To say 2020 has been interesting would be an understatement and we regret we cannot have the ceremony,” said Dr. Chris Lorch, vice president of academics. “Regardless of circumstances, we are committed to honoring the achievements of our students as they have overcome unforeseeable adversities this year.”
Ozarka College 2020 graduates are also invited to participate in next year’s commencement ceremonies. Officials say they are proud of their graduates and wish them great success and happiness for their future.
For more information regarding commencement contact the registrar’s office at 870-368-2300 or at studentsupport@ozarka.edu.
