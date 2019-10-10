Officials with State Technical College of Missouri in Linn extend congratulations to four area students whose academic efforts landed them on the school’s summer 2019 honor roll.
The students are Dylan Smith, Cabool; Leland Huffman, Mtn. View; and Benjamin Greer and Blake Meizler, both of Thayer.
To learn more about the school visit www.statetechmo.edu.
