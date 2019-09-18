South Fork Elementary is raising funds for a new playground — with a twist.
The playground, described as an imagination playground, is focused on building science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills by providing hands-on experience.
“We just want to get the word out and let people know what we’re trying to do,” said West Plains R-7 Communications Director Lana Snodgras.
South Fork Preschool Teacher Jackie Ingalsbe is organizing the fundraising and said since launching the fundraiser Aug. 21, she has raised $400 of the $6,500 needed to get the project rolling.
The imagination playground consists of 100 large foam pieces and loose parts that link together, and is intended to encourage students to build their own structures for play, engage in cooperation with others and develop STEM skills.
The playground will be available for children of all ages at South Fork Elementary.
A recent study from the University of British Columbia showed that children in kindergartens which emphasized play, working together and hands-on learning performed better academically and showed less bullying tendencies and more kindness to others.
Anyone interested in donating toward the playground may make a check payable to South Fork Elementary and bring it to the school or mail it to South Fork Elementary, 3209 U.S. Highway 160, West Plains, MO 65775.
For more information or other ways to donate call 256-2836 or email Jackie.ingalsbe@zizzer.org.
