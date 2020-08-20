Following a recommendation made by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer, members of the West Plains R-7 School District voted Tuesday to raise the tax rate by 0.0201 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
The increase brings R-7’s total tax rate to $3.8345 per $100 assessed valuation for property owners living within the district, an increase from $3.8144 per $100 assessed valuation, the current tax rate.
The vote followed a special session meeting, open to comments by the public, but none were offered.
Board President Jim Thompson attended the meeting virtually; Vice President Cindy Tyree and members Sam Riggs, Brian Mitchell, Lee Freeman and Courtney Beykirch were present; member Christena Coleman was absent.
Last fiscal year, total existing valuation was $163,233,653; this fiscal year it was $163,712,376, but $1,286,540 has been spent on capital improvements across the district, including roofing at the West Plains High School and window replacement at the high school gym and other district buildings.
The calculated tax ceiling went up, as well, meaning the district would be penalized financially if the tax levy wasn't raised to $3.8345, the tax levy ceiling, Boyer reminded board members.
During the regular session meeting Tuesday, Boyer added that auditors have been in the district conducting the yearly audit, and a final report will likely be ready in November.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Dr. Wes Davis, director of human resources and student services, gave updates on preparations for schools re-opening on Monday. That includes a third shift added so two custodians can disinfect district buildings nightly, a job that has been done successfully during the eight-hour shift, Davis noted.
Davis also said he made a trip to St. James pick up about 25,000 masks donated by Hanes. The clothing company’s donation was distributed among 15 area schools including West Plains, making two masks available for each student who wants them.
Red decals indicating 6 feet of social distancing and directional arrows will be placed on hall floors in each building before school starts, Plexiglas barriers have been installed and are still in the process of being added, and hand sanitizer stations have been set up.
“I’m very proud of what our staff has done this summer, and our custodians have done a lot more than what they normally do,” Davis said. “Like I said, our third shift is up and running, and so far, so good.”
During her monthly report, Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson said about 12% of the district’s students chose to begin the school year with the online option, from kindergarten through 12th grade. With about 2,600 students districtwide, that means about 300 fewer students will be walking the school’s halls this fall.
ONLINE LEARNING
A virtual classroom was created for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Wilson added, explaining that for them, a teacher will deliver lessons at specific times during which the student must log in.
The curriculum will match in-class teaching and screen time will be age appropriate, with the same expectation in performance, student-teacher interaction and assessment, Wilson said. “We want to offer as close to traditional through an online mode as possible as we can.”
Kindergarten and first grade will have one teacher, and second through fifth grade will have one teacher for each grade level, and Wilson emphasized the district is meeting standards for online learning for its special education students as well.
Online, at the sixth grade through high school level, the curriculum will be provided through curriculum vendor Edmentum. While the class choices might not match the district’s exactly, students must still take seven classes of coursework per day.
Students will not be required to log in at specific times, but will have to be motivated and disciplined to meet the same expectations they would have to meet in a seated class. An online facilitator, Sammi Radosevich, will monitor student progress and attendance and maintain communication with parents for online learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.