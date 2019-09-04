Graduating students who received their diplomas from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro during the 2019 summer commencement ceremony Aug. 2 in the First National Bank Arena have been announced.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse conferred degrees upon students representing ASU’s seven colleges and undergraduate studies, including the College of Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, College of Education and Behavioral Science, College of Engineering and Computer Science, College of Liberal Arts and Communication, College of Nursing and Health Professions and College of Sciences and Mathematics.
Graduating students from Howell County include Billy Sexton, West Plains, Doctor of Occupational Therapy, and JuliAnna Rena Rodgers, Willow Springs, Master of Science in Education, educational leadership.
Abbey Laine Orf of Thayer in Oregon County earned a Master of Science in Education, reading, and Joseph Paul Bogowith of Gainesville in Ozark County received an Associate of Arts, A.A. en route.
From Mtn. Home in Baxter County, Ark.: Tristan Deen, Associate of Arts, A.A. en route; Meagan Haley Williams, Master of Science in Education, education theory and practice; Lindsay Nicole Kincade, Specialist in Education, educational leadership; Gia S. Rayburn, Bachelor of Science, management; Makenna Louise Seats, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; and Samantha N. Shelley, Bachelor of Science in Education, social science, cum laude.
In Fulton County, Ark., Steven Kolby Crow and Autumn Treasure Speaight, both of Camp, each earned an Associate of Science, A.S. en route; Ashlyn Brianna VanGinhoven, Mammoth Spring, earned an Associate of Applied Science degree, occupational therapy assistant; and Elizabeth R. Norris, Salem, earned a Master of Science in Education, reading.
In Izard County, Ark., Margaret A. Campbell, Melbourne, was presented a Specialist degree in Education, educational leadership; Bridgette N. Woodalle, Melbourne, received a Bachelor of General Studies, cum laude; Adrienne Renee Everett, Oxford, a Bachelor of Arts, sociology; and Mason Lamb, Sidney, a Bachelor of Science, clinical laboratory science.
Sharp County, Ark. students presented diplomas include Lucas Daniel Gibson, Ash Flat, Bachelor of Arts, history; Zachary Scott Rikard, Ash Flat Master of Science in Education, educational leadership; Efrian Isaiah Lopez, Cave City, Bachelor of Science, marketing; Savannah Hope Williams, Associate of Applied Science, occupational therapy assistant; Callie C. Jordan, Cherokee Village, Associate of Applied Science, occupational therapy assistant; Burgin Brianne Shelby, Hardy, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Sciences, magna cum laude; and Shawna Rayann Solimine, Hardy, Master of Science in Education, education theory and practice.
