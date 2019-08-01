From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today a Back to School Fair for families of Mtn. View-Birch Tree Schools students will be held at the Mtn. View Family Youth Center, 306 Bay St.
Backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, dental screenings and vendor tables with information and freebies will be available at the fair.
Mtn. View-Birch Tree R-III schools will have the first day of school Aug. 13.
