Several students, including one from Willow Springs, were recognized by the Division of Fine, Applied and Literary Arts during the annual Honors Day Convocation, shown live online on Tuesday from the Alexander Campbell Auditorium at Culver-Stockton College.
The J. Leslie Pierce Award, established in memory of Pierce, head of the music department from 1945-65, and given to stimulate interest in serious musical study, was presented to Nicole Smart of Willow Springs.
Students were recognized for overall academic achievement, outstanding performance within their major, academic competition and campus leadership. Many of the awards have been established by or in memory of Culver-Stockton alumni. Areas of study in the division are art, digital media, arts management, creative writing, English, media communication, music, music technology, musical theater, public relations and theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.