Missouri State University awarded 596 degrees to students in summer 2020. Students earned a total of 346 bachelor’s degrees, 233 master’s degrees, 13 doctorate degrees and four specialist degrees.
Past the standard expectations, the university recognized six students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.
A number of students also received scholastic honors: Two students graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale), 17 students graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89) and 30 students graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).
Summer 2020 graduates who could not attend the commencement ceremony on Oct. 11 will be able to participate in the fall commencement ceremony Dec. 11 at JQH Arena.
AREA GRADUATES
Douglas County: Johnathan Zachery Turnbull, Dora, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Howell County: Myeesha Renee Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Child and Family Development; Bonnie Mae Majkut, Master of Science in Education, Literacy; and Rachel Anne Peterson, Bachelor of General Studies, all of West Plains.
Shannon County: Madison Nicole Counts, Winona, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Baxter County, Ark.: Justin Daniel Grogan, Mtn. Home, Bachelor of Science, General Business.
