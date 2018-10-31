The West Plains High School folklore publication Ridgerunner was recently awarded first place with special merit, best theme and a special advisor’s award from the American Scholastic Press Association’s (ASPA) in the organization’s annual competition. More than 3,500 schools compete in the national competition annually.
Ridgerunner was written and edited by the 2017-2018 juniors and seniors in Dianna Locke’s folklore publications class.
First place with special merit is the highest honor attainable from ASPA, said school officials. The magazine has received first place every year since 1987 and has been awarded first place with special merit a few times throughout the years.
Best theme signifies the unique thematic approach the magazine takes about the people and places of the Ozarks.
This year is the first year the magazine has received the special advisor’s award for advisor Locke.
“It is truly humbling and special as the 2017-2018 school year was my last year to advise the publication,” said Locke. “I have never seen an advisor win this award in my 14 years of experience. I served on this magazine in high school in 1987-1988, and it is no secret how much I adore it.”
ASPA serves more than 2,000 schools and is a nationally recognized and accredited publication contest. It is based in College Point, N.Y., and features newspapers, magazines and annuals from each of the 50 states.
Ridgerunner was founded by Jim Decker in 1984. Decker, a former member of the high school’s English department, was the first to teach an Ozark folklore class. Decker’s purpose in teaching the class and starting a new publication was to “keep the spirit of the Ozarks alive.”
