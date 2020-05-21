Three Rivers College will hold an online information session, “Explore TRC, Virtually: Teacher Education” at 7 p.m. today.
Dr. Alice Faye Sanders, Instructor of Teacher Education at Three Rivers College, will discuss the K-12 teacher education programs offered at TRC and how students can transfer into bachelor’s degree programs, including those of the school's University Center partners. She will also answer questions from attendees.
In addition, attendees can get answers to questions about enrolling, registering for classes, financial aid, and more. This one-hour meeting will be held via Zoom, an online video service that attendees can sign into for free. Everyone is welcome to attend.
New “Explore TRC, Virtually” sessions will be added regularly and will feature the variety of programs available at Three Rivers. Those interested can visit trcc.edu/explore to see all of the upcoming Explore TRC events and learn how to attend these virtual Zoom meetings.
Questions or suggestions for programs to feature can be directed to the TRC Welcome Center at 573-840-9605 or emailed to EnrollNow@trcc.edu. Those who can’t attend the Zoom session but want information about teacher education programs can email asanders@trcc.edu. For information about enrolling at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu.
Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.
