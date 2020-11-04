The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) has awarded Dr. Josh Wilson, Ozarka College vice president of advancement, the Communicator of the Year Award.
“I am extremely honored to receive the award for our district and have to thank a former Ozarka colleague, Carol Langston of Galveston College, for nominating me,” said Wilson. “I am privileged to work in this field and I appreciate my colleagues on the Ozarka leadership team and our team members here in advancement; without their support and hard work to develop new ideas and make things happen, none of these achievements would be possible.”
In his time over the college’s public relations and marketing department, Wilson has led a transition from traditional print to primarily digital advertising. His targeted approach has increased the college’s social media presence as well as maintained an exciting, interesting and informative platform. He has also encouraged the department to produce more video content, including capturing classroom and lab experiences, which has proven to be a very effective marketing tool for the college, said officials.
According to officials, Wilson continues to work with the college’s development team and foundation board members to navigate fundraising during the pandemic. He prioritizes the importance of making strategic decisions to continue fundraising efforts and better inform the donor base about college activities that endure in spite of the health crisis.
Officials added that he initiated the decade’s first capital campaign at the college, “Campaign 2020: A Vision for Excellence in Education.” Despite the COVID-19 crisis, they said, Wilson led a campaign committee that raised $200,000 of its $300,000 goal in just six months. Additionally, he has fostered relationships with local business leaders and organizations to elevate cooperative marketing and branding opportunities, said officials.
Dr. Wilson has spent much of his career as a marketing and communications professional and has supported staff involvement in NCMPR. He has encouraged additional team members to join NCMPR, use its resources and enter the award competitions. NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges.
