The Rural Schools Collaborative (RSC) has announced West Plains Elementary School teachers Sabrina Parrish and Janet Cancino have been named Grants in Place Fellows for 2019-2020.
The fellowships were granted nationwide to eight outstanding teachers, “recognized for their innovative work in rural schools,” according to Rural Schools Collaborative Community Development Coordinator Liliana Coelho.
Selected teachers received a $2,000 grant to fund a place-based project, a professional development presentation and an honorarium.
Parrish and Cancino are coteachers with a project titled “W.O.W. - Westward Expansion Overwhelms Wildlife Habitats”
The subject of the project is the effect of westward expansion on animal habitats and populations. The fourth-grade teachers plan to take students on a field trip to Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield where students will be “exposed to a variety of animals whose habitats were affected by Westward Expansion,” officials said.
The students will also choose an animal to research and make a diorama of the animal’s habitat, make a class presentation and display their project in the school lobby.
Parrish has been teaching for 16 years and Cancino has been teaching for six years, Coelho said. The class they teach together includes about 40 students.
“Sabrina and Janet believe it is their job to take a student’s background experiences to get creative in the classroom so they can be engaged and exposed to the world,” said Coelho.
Coelho also thanked Grants in Place Committee members Ann Schulte, chair, California State University, Chico; Linda Carrier, Plymouth State University of New Hampshire; Tammy LaPrad of Monmouth College in Illinois; and Julie Leeth, RSC board member and administrator with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The collaborative is a multistate organization dedicated to strengthening the relationships between rural schools and their communities through place-based education, philanthropy and developing teachers who are leaders, according to its mission statement.
The Grants in Place Fellows program is offered in conjunction with our Missouri Ozarks Hub Partners at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Further information about the work being done by rural educators may be found by visiting ruralschoolscollaborative.org or by emailing liliana@ruralschoolscollaborative.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.