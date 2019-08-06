Aimee B. Winstead, West Plains, has been awarded the Gammill Family Foundation Scholarship for Nursing School from Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP).
Winstead, a 2009 graduate of Maurepas High School in Maurepas, La., is a sophomore nursing major at MSU-WP.
She is the wife of Kolby Winstead and the daughter of Michael and Kristel Barton, all of West Plains.
MSU-WP offers associate degrees and credit and noncredit courses, and serves as a delivery site for bachelor’s and master’s degrees offered by Missouri State University in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.