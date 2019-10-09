October is bullying prevention month and students at Junction Hill School kicked things off Monday by wearing antibullying shirts, participating in antibullying activities and listening to a presentation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Public Information Officer Jeff Kinder with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol visited Junction Hill and presented information to fifth through eighth graders about cyberbullying. All students in prekindergarten through eightth grade participated in bullying prevention activities in their classrooms.
The activities were put together by science teacher Brandi Blankenship as part of the schoolwide “Fight Against Bullying” campaign that launched Monday.
Students and staff gathered for a group photo while wearing blue T-shirts that they had decorated themselves. Blue is the color for bullying awareness. She thanked Holiday Inn Express and Suites of West Plains for providing 264 shirts for all students and staff members to wear.
Before Monday’s kickoff, students decorated their shirts with antibullying sayings and the phrase “Stomp Out Bullying,” the name of the organization behind World Day of Bullying Prevention, recognized each year on the first Monday in October.
“This is an issue we are seeing more and more of in the world and the counselor here at Junction Hill, DeAnn Sellers, as well as myself, saw an opportunity to make our school community more aware of the issue and what students can do if they see a classmate being bullied or what they can do if they are a student that is being bullied,” Blankenship explained.
To learn more about National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month or World Day of Bullying Prevention visit www.stompoutbullying.org.
