Open enrollment for incoming West Plains High School freshmen will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school cafeteria.
Current West Plains eighth graders were issued enrollment packets last week listing choices in required and elective classes for students and their parents and guardians, said district officials.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to review that information in order to make the best academic choices for their children, and bring packets with them to enrollment.
