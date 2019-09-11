Aaron Allchin, a freshman at Southwest Baptist University (SBU), has been selected for the Chorale, the premiere choral ensemble of the university.
Allchin, a music education major, is the son of Steve and Trish Allchin, of West Plains.
The Chorale is a selectively auditioned ensemble that specializes in a cappella performance of a wide range of repertoire and regularly performs throughout the region. The ensemble has made appearances across the state at schools, churches and major state gatherings, as well as having engaged in performance tours in Europe.
For more information about SBU’s music department, call 417-328-1644.
