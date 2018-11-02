HONOR ROLL
Third grade: Presley Alterman, Dominic Berry, Khloe Clinton. Gracey Gatewood, Virginia Gehrett, Zachary Green, Adilee Joyner, Caleb Loges, Rosabelle Rogers, Noah Spencer and Jared Stock.
Fourth grade: William Drewery, Alex Helm, Coldin Johnson, Marllee Kaufman, Tucker Keith, Ethan Lawson, Lillian Mattes, Addison McKee, Rose Phelps, Braxton Trail and Olivia Werner.
Fifth grade: Isabella Berry, Reese Coats, Elizabeth Eades, Talon Harrelson, Landon Johnson, Ethan Moss, Trevin Smith, Graham Williams and Ashby Wood.
Sixth grade: Zeaui Barrett, Bailey Eades, Donivan Hand, Colton Lamb and Madyson Melvin.
Seventh grade: Dylan Brigman, Maggie Cundall, Savannah Gargus, Breanna Gastineau, Sydney Harrison, Mathew Holloway, Allyssa Joyner, Jessie Keith, Toby Keith, Morgan Lee, Kailynn Parmer, Corrine Parrish and Makayla Zdan.
Eighth grade: Kaden Adams, Landun Allison, Nathan Beach, Tucker Bonham, Emily Cecil, Reece Hickson, Kiara Holden, Trett Johnson, Diana Kaufman, Alley Kirk, Devin Stewart, Kaden Tryon, Ryan Wade, Madison White, Gavin Williams and Hannah Williams.
PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Third grade: Dakotah Brigman and Kaylee Brotherton.
Fourth grade: Alexis Edwards, Colton Forester, Abigail Freidt, Trevor Hunsucker, Laura Miller, Carlee Minge and Kylee Sciotto.
Fifth grade: Lillian Blagg, Jaycee Clinton, Caden Sciotto and Lily York.
Sixth grade: Leah French and Maddox Hawkins.
Seventh grade: Madalyn Berry, Allee Freeman, Alexis McGhee and Lauren Shipley.
Eighth grade: Abigail Ford, Anna Ingalls, Carli McConnaha, Brooklyn Mead and Elizabeth Owens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.