Results are in from the Kickapoo/Glendale speech and debate tournament held recently. Several Zizzers on the West Plains team earned top honors.
“As a team, it was a good start, however we are looking to have a stronger showing at our tournament this weekend at Willard High School,” said Coach Andy Hanson.
Faith Schilmoeller placed fifth in informative speaking, Justin Cotter placed fifth in international extemporaneous speaking and duo Kendra Saunders and Allissah Cunningham placed sixth in duo interpretation.
The novice team competed at Glendale and several made it to the semifinals round: Damayana King, Megan Rockwell, Nakya Marlow, Greg Romans and Taylor Goodfellow.
Novice Zoe Redfield earned a fourth-place trophy in the original oratory division.
