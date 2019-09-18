Classes begin Sept. 30 for an eight-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) training course to be held in Room 001 of Looney Hall, 128 Garfield Ave. on the Missouri State University-West Plains Campus.
Registration is open to students who are 18 or older, have their high school diploma or GED certificate, can lift at least 50 pounds without restrictions and can pass a background check and drug screening.
The cost of the training is $1,432 per person and includes instruction and labs, books and training materials, the exam fee, a background check, a tuberculosis test, drug screening and a CNA bundle to include scrubs, watch, blood pressure cuff and stethoscope.
Tuition assistance may be available. Contact the Missouri Job Center for more information at 256-3158.
The training course offers small classes that meet in evenings and job placement assistance is available.
To learn more about the CNA program call 255-7784 or email GOCAT@missouristate.edu.
