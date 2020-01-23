West Plains R-7 School Board members Christena Coleman, Courtney Beykirch and Lee Freeman filed for re-election to their seats with no one challenging them. As a result, there will be no April election for new school board members, it was announced Tuesday night at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Coleman, Beykirch and Freeman will continue as board members, serving three-year terms. Freeman has been on the board since 2011, Beykirch since 2014 and Coleman since 2017.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson expressed her appreciation for their service on the board and commented it is “nice to have a stable board.”
In other business, it was decided that Penmac would be contracted to screen, evaluate and provide eligible substitute teachers for the district’s schools.
School board members heard a presentation at December’s meeting given by Dr. Tanya Vest, director of professional learning for Penmac Education. Vest outlined the services Penmac would provide to the district, including state-mandated criminal background checks and drug screening, handling substitute teacher payroll and providing health and retirement benefits to substitutes.
In addition, Penmac offers extras such as training tailored to the needs of individual districts, performance reviews and professional development opportunities.
Substitute Coordinator Craig Poppitz at the West Plains Penmac office responsible for providing substitute teachers to the Glenwood, Houston and Cabool school districts.
Director of Human Resources Wes Davis noted during December’s board meeting that the district would need at least 70 eligible substitute teachers on its roster. Vest said Penmac would try to find about twice that many, adding that the substitute teacher pool in the Lebanon school district, slightly larger than West Plains, is about 170.
The R-7 district will still have the final say on its substitutes and provide a ranked “preferred substitute” list to draw from, she said.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Davis updated the board on campus improvements, including the removal of trees damaged by lightning and work done on several drainage issues, including drains at the soccer team locker rooms.
New carpeting being installed at the South Central Career Center by building trades students is nearing completion and other renovations there should be completed within a few months, he added.
Board members will next meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 in the West Plains High School library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.