West Plains art instructors Terri Tomlinson and Deana Watkins’ dedication goes beyond the classroom walls as they share their students’ artwork with families, friends and community members.
West Plains art instructors Terri Tomlinson and Deana Watkins have been recognized for their commitment to art education and desire to showcase students’ efforts in the art room. Tomlinson and Watkins use Artsonia.com — touted by website officials as “the largest online student art museum in the world” — for displaying over 30,000 works of art, creating a lifelong portfolio for local budding artists.
“It's wonderful to see our students take so much pride and ownership of their artwork,” said Tomlinson. “My students put so much hard work into their artwork, so we enjoy having the ability to showcase their projects to their family members and the entire community to see.”
West Plains students have won over 400 awards through Artsonia this year. Together, Tomlinson and Watkins’ efforts have created a more arts-centric community, as students’ works of art are visible all around the world.
“Some of my students have parents and other family members that live far away,” Watkins said. “They love having a digital portfolio that they can share with their loved ones. Family members often leave comments that give students so much more confidence in their artistic ability.”
According to officials, Artsonia helps thousands of teachers in over 100 countries worldwide create online student art galleries and portfolios. Parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments and order keepsakes featuring the artwork. As part of its mission, Artsonia donates 20% of merchandise revenue directly back to local classrooms and has given back more than $10 million to local classrooms since 2000.
“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children's artistic expressions,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “Teachers like Terri and Deana — who are passionate about the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art move that mission forward.”
For more information, visit artsonia.com.
