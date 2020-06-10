Greetings everyone,
I made a post about our farmers market activities last Saturday on a Facebook Marketplace group page.
A couple of the followers of the page made comments that posed a very good concern. We do not feel these are negative comments, but are their opinions and they are looking for answers.
Every item at West Plains Area Farmers Market is produced by the vendor and vendors have to prove they grow, make or produce what they bring to the market. We do not allow resale of any kind. That’s why we are the oldest Farmers Market in the West Plains area and not the biggest. You are able to come to our market and know for a fact where the items you purchase are coming from.
The comments made in reply to my post expressed concerns about the West Plains Area Farmers Market’s prices. One said it is hard to take the advice to shop local if local growers and sellers don’t make their products cheaper. He pointed out that selling local means no shipping, no need to sell to big chains.
Another commenter agreed, adding that pricing seems “over the top.”
This is our response to them: Some markets do charge a premium for their products. However, there are markets that do not, but they do charge a fair price for the quality of the produce and products they bring to market.
There are shipping fees incurred to bring those items to you and your community. They have to travel from where they are to the market.
Let's look at the produce you’re getting. The produce is grown on their land or garden and most likely grown without poisons and chemicals. So, your food is not contaminated so you are not being contaminated.
I can only speak for our market and say the produce and products that are brought in are picked fresh the day before or morning of market. When you shop local at your farmers market you’re supporting a local farmer, artisan, craftsperson or baker that keeps the money local and not sent to some big corporation out of state, or out of the country, for that matter.
Please come by and see for yourself. Chat with vendors and find out where your food and products really come from.
So, in short, you are getting a better deal than in any store and you can talk directly to the people that produced your products. You can't do that in a big box store.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday in the pavilion on the south side of the East Towne Village shopping center across Bill Virdon Boulevard from the Dollar General store. To contact the market, call or text 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.