I really enjoy doing crafts of all kinds, and one of them is crocheting animals.
Also, I make door wreaths with different themes such as sport teams, holidays and changing of the seasons like for fall that is coming up. I can personalize any wreaths you would like.
I have face masks, slippers, flowers, baby blankets (let me know ahead of time), scrubbies, potholders, aprons, dish towels, soap bags and little girl’s bags.
The holidays are right around the corner and now is time to be thinking about your special loved one. I take special orders and can personalize just about anything you would like me to do.
I am at “Go Farm” Farmers Market in the Endurance Church parking lot in West Plains, every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
