West Plains Area Farmers Market (WPAFM) will host a homemade biscuits, gravy and scrambled eggs fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon during the Saturday market on March 7, in the Trillium Trust Community Center at East Towne Village.
The fundraiser is open to the public and proceeds will benefit WPAFM’s efforts to continue serving the community.
Caleb Porter, market manager and owner of PHC Crafts, will prepare homemade southern style biscuits, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs in the Trillium Trust community kitchen. The kitchen is certified by the Missouri Department of Health and Porter holds a current Missouri Food Handler’s Card. All food items will be prepared from scratch.
Adult plates are $5 and include two large biscuits, sausage gravy and scrambled eggs. Plates for children 12 and younger are $2 and include one large biscuit, gravy and scrambled eggs. Raven Wolf Forge will have a coffee and tea bar for $1.50 a cup. Hot chocolate and water will also be available for an additional charge.
Volunteers from Victory Family Worship Center and WPAFM will help clean tables throughout the fundraiser.
This event will be the first of the market’s year-long special events to celebrate its 38 years of serving the West Plains community. WPAFM will hold the regular market during the fundraiser.
Also at East Towne Village on March 7 is Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s Artisans of the Ozarks monthly craft fair from noon to 5 pm. The popular event showcases local artists and artisans and is free to attend. WPAFM vendors will stay until 5 p.m. to participate.
Trillium Trust in East Towne Village, 3918 Bill Virdon Blvd., is less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General. Call 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook and @WPAFM on Twitter.
