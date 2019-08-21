Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announces the market is now selling homemade granola at the semiweekly markets.
“The homemade granola is delicious,” said Chateauvert. “It is all-natural, healthy, perfectly baked and toasted to a crispy golden brown. The granola is an excellent complement to our market products.”
Charlene and Larry Goslee, former owners and operators of Houston Bakery and Coffee Shop, are the masterminds behind the market’s all-natural granola.
“We knew our market guests would enjoy the granola, and we are pleased to offer this healthy breakfast food and snack,” said the Goslees. “We are delighted the granola has been received so well and we will continue to have it available for our guests.”
Granula, now known as granola, was invented in 1863 by Dr. James Caleb Jackson of the Jackson Sanitarium in Dansville, N.Y. A similar version was later created by John Harvey Kellogg and was named granola. Granola today is primarily made with oats, nuts, fruit and honey, and baked until crispy.
Some varieties include rice, chocolate and seeds. Granola is full of protein and offers great health benefits, including improving digestion, assisting weight loss, reducing cholesterol levels, boosting energy levels, preventing some cancers, preventing anemia, boosting cognition, lowering blood pressure, improving heart health, and diabetes management. Learn more about its benefits at www.organicfacts.net/health-benefits/other/granola.html.
Mindful of dietary restrictions for some people, Charlene and Larry list the ingredients in their granola: oats, wheat bran, almonds, walnuts, pecans, salt, raisins, brown sugar, maple syrup, honey, vegetable oil, cinnamon, vanilla, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds. The granola is available in 12-ounce packages and by custom order.
Mass-produced granola contains many artificial filler ingredients such as corn puffs and high fructose corn syrup which lack health benefits and taste unnatural. The Goslees’ granola is made with natural ingredients and the raw unfiltered honey is from Chateauvert Farm in Mtn. Grove.
WPAFM also offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten-free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
WPAFM participates in Howell County’s E.L.F. (Eat Local Foods) program. Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.