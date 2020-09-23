Caleb Porter, newly-appointed president of West Plains Area Farmers Market Board Of Directors, announces Paul Chateauvert resigned his position as board president effective Aug. 29.
“Paul has been instrumental in leading our market toward excellence for over a decade,” said Porter. “He has ensured our vendors have producer-only products, has kept our consumer costs at a nominal and has provided healthy and pesticide-free items for the community.”
The WPAFM board appointed Porter as the new president.
This past weekend, Sept. 19, we had a great market day. We had three new day vendors join us at the market Saturday. The Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit group, was with us selling fresh baked goods. It’s a wonderful organization that assists children that have been abused and need a voice. West Plains Area Farmers Market was honored to host this great group of people.
Rebecca Earls and her children, of West Plains, brought some homegrown tomatoes and peppers they grew in their backyard. There were enough tomatoes and peppers to fill her table and they made a lot of customers very happy. While she was there, her children sold lemonade and water and had a great time visiting with the vendors and customers.
Moody Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Cullum, set up with us and was selling Moody Missouri shirts and giveaway tickets for a 6.5 Savage Axis Creedmoor rifle with scope to raise funds for the fire department. If you would like to purchase tickets for the Oct. 3 drawing, please contact the Moody Volunteer Fire Department at 417-274-8126
WPAFM is located at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. under the pavilion and is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be moving into the indoor Trillium Trust Community Center room for the winter season beginning Saturday, Nov. 7.
Contact Porter for more information.
