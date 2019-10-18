The Mtn. View Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Mtn. View Public Library.
After the meeting members and invited guests will proceed to the home of Mary West for a potluck lunch.
The scheduled program to be led by Robi Tanner is “Know your Own Trees,” with a nature walk in Barn Hollow guided by Tyler Trantham from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The Mtn. View Garden Club is a member of the South Central District of the Federated Garden Club of Missouri and Central Region of the National Garden Clubs.
