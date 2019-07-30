The University of Missouri Extension Office of Howell County will host a native grass pasture walk starting at 6 p.m., Aug. 23 at the farm of JD McKee, Ozark County.
The walk includes information on how native grasses can enhance a herd and farm performance.
A light dinner will be served before the walk for those who register for the event. To register, contact Christin Byrd at 417-686-5043.
