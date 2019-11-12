Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announced the Wednesday market will not be held and WPAFM will begin winter season hours immediately.
“Due to cooler temperatures we’re experiencing and potentially hazardous driving conditions, we will halt our Wednesday markets and hold only Saturday markets starting now,” said Chateauvert. “Our markets will continue indoors for the remainder of the cool season. This is effective immediately. The market on Wednesday, Nov. 13 is canceled, and we will be indoors on Saturday, Nov. 16.”
The change was initially planned to take place after Thanksgiving.
The markets will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large, comfortable and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room located at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains. East Towne Village is less than a half-mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General. Trillium Trust Community Center is next to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom.
TURNIPS: HIDDEN GEMS
Chateauvert said the market is now selling locally-grown organic turnips (Brassica rapa subsp. rapa).
Turnip greens and roots are both edible and are often under appreciated for their impressive health benefits and contributions to culinary dishes. Turnips are known for helping nerves properly send signals and keeping muscles and hearts in good working shape. They are also prominent in defending against high blood pressure, strokes, kidney stones, brittle bones and high blood sugar.
Other benefits include assisting in some cancer preventions, building eye health and limiting macular degeneration and cataracts, and strengthening bones to protect against osteoporosis. Turnips also help to reduce inflammation in the colon and diverticulitis. Aiding in weight loss and digestion are also important with turnips.
One cup (100 grams) of turnip consists of about 36 calories, 92 grams water, 1 gram of protein, 0.13 grams of fat, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 4 grams of sugar, 2 grams of fiber, 39 milligrams (mg) of calcium, 191 mg potassium, 0.39 mg of iron, 14 mg magnesium, 35 mg phosphorus, 87 mg sodium, 0.35 mg zinc, 27 mg vitamin C, 0.13 micrograms (micrograms) vitamin K and 19 mcg of folate, plus other vitamins and nutrients. Learn more online at fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170465/nutrients.
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies and syrups, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts and artisan breads and homemade granola.
Nonfood items available include vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, handcrafted jewelry, creative crochet items, cross stitched bookmarks homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
