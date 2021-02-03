Steve and Amber Brown of “Falling Spring Farm - Kombucha and Fine Ferments” have been sharing their love of cultured foods and healthy food options at the Go Farm Market since early January 2020.
Known to help strengthen the immune system, be rich in probiotics and nutrients, aid digestion and more, cultured foods are living food that get better with age!
The family handcrafts kombucha, sauerkrauts, cultured vegetables, kefir and sourdough starter.
Kombucha, a bubbly, nutritious, fermented tea, is offered in six different flavors. Take advantage of their free samples to find your favorite. Steve and Amber are excited to now offer Kombucha on tap, filling bottles, cups and growlers at the market from their “mobile kombucha fountain!”
They handcraft a variety of sauerkrauts including a spicy kimchi, zesty curtido, colorful blaukraut, and a traditional sauerkraut they call “naked kraut.” Also offered are pints of kefir, a cultured milk known to be the most probiotic-rich of all fermented foods. Kefir makes a great, nutrient-rich smoothie with frozen fruit and can be filling enough to be a complete meal. Water kefir, a bubbly probiotic beverage is also available in limited quantities.
You will also find sourdough starter with step-by-step instructions for baking your own fermented bread. Each week the family also brings to market gluten-free, low-carb, keto-friendly “everything” bagels. Seasonally, delicious cultured vegetables and condiments are also available.
Want to learn more about making your own fermented foods at home? Falling Spring Farm offers DIY starter kits for making your own kombucha, kefir and sourdough bread. Hands-on fermentation workshops are also planned in the near future.
Follow the farm on Facebook, @FallingSpringFarmKombuchaandFineFerments, and Instagram, @Falling_Spring_Farm, or stop by the market in Endurance Church parking lot between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays to see what all of the wonderful vendors have to offer!
