One of our vendors, Kelby Hutsler, will be at the market Saturday with fresh Gulf shrimp right off the boat! This is a great opportunity for people in this area to have access to fresh shrimp sold right here in town at our farmers market.
The Senior Farmers Market Voucher Program started Monday and we will have a lot of vendors able to take your vouchers. We will have plenty of produce as well as organic produce — about 25 different crops, strawberries, herbs, honey and more.
Fermented foods are still plenty at the market for all of us working on staying healthy. Meats, breads, baked goods, jams and syrups, artisan crafters, plants, quilt tops, hot foods and so much more!
Check out “GO FARM Farmer’s Market of West Plains” on Facebook for more updates and pictures. Markets are held each from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Endurance Church parking lot.
