Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, announced some fall crops are now being harvested for sale at the semiweekly markets.
“Our vendors will bring locally-grown organic fall vegetables to the markets starting this week,” said Chateauvert. “We still have delicious homegrown tomatoes and are harvesting the beginning of our fall crops. We welcome this time of year and the abundance of healthy, nutrient-rich cool season vegetables we all enjoy.”
Coming to the markets will be fresh squash (Cucurbita), zucchini (Cucurbita pepo), sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas) and tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum). The market will also have meat, pork and dairy products, sweet treats, jellies, crafts and other items available.
Not yet ready for harvesting, but coming soon, will be broccoli (Brassica oleracea var. italica), cauliflower (Brassica oleracea var. botrytis), Brussels sprouts (Brassica oleracea var. gemmifera), kale (Brassica oleracea var. sabellica), kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea Gongylodes Group), winter-hardy lettuces (Lactuca sativa), Napa cabbage (Brassica rapa subsp. pekinensis), cabbage (Brassica oleracea var. capitata), peas (Pisum sativum), radish (Raphanus raphanistrum subsp. sativus), spinach (Spinacia oleracea) and turnip (Brassica rapa subsp. rapa).
WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, jams, jellies and syrups, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef and cured, smoked pork products. Market vendors also have a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts and artisan breads and homemade granola.
Nonfood items available include vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, handcrafted jewelry, creative crochet items, cross stitched bookmarks homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Following Thanksgiving, the weekly markets will be held every Saturday, and will move indoors into the large, comfortable and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village. Trillium Trust Community Center room is located next to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom. The market will hold Saturday markets all season until moving outdoors for the warm season when the semiweekly markets resume.
In the event of inclement weather on Saturdays prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, the market will move indoors on those days.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
